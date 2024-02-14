Create New Account
Terrible Coming to Churches 02/14/2024
The Prophecy Club
Today we look at a new Dream from Vicki Goforth Parnell. It’s a warning of persecution coming to the Church. We also look at Prophecies form Pastor Masih and Pastor Dana Coverstone.

persecutionprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanterrible coming to churcheschurches burn

