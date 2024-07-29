Exclusive report from the front line. Chasov Yar is the most important sector of the front on the path to liberating the entire territory of the DPR. Intense battles are now being fought for it. The enemy is trying to hold its position, but Russian units are pushing them further back.

Via: @SLOVENSKIMEDVED

Adding: JUST IN! Apti Alaudinov stated that the irretrievable losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the special operation exceeded 700,000 people.