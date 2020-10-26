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Dream Prophecy - The Boxer - The Final Struggle Is Near!
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291 views • October 26, 2020
A Dream - The Final Struggle Is Near!
Below is the link to the original vision mentioned in this video, which found its fulfillment in the actions and behavior toward Israel that helped lead - *directly* - to where we are today!
The Genesis Timeline Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXoQ4v1R71MElo72Tsqgxr81YONzHuvNe
Visions Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXoQ4v1R71MG7vdTImFodB_r_YN7WnU9B
First published by the Elijah Prayer List in 2007, of the Annapolis, MD, Peace Betrayal of Israel, where the United States was represented by the actions of their leadership!
Below is the link to the original vision mentioned in this video, which found its fulfillment in the actions and behavior toward Israel that helped lead - *directly* - to where we are today!
The Genesis Timeline Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXoQ4v1R71MElo72Tsqgxr81YONzHuvNe
Visions Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXoQ4v1R71MG7vdTImFodB_r_YN7WnU9B
First published by the Elijah Prayer List in 2007, of the Annapolis, MD, Peace Betrayal of Israel, where the United States was represented by the actions of their leadership!
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