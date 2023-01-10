The TRUE reason behind Biden’s possible GAS STOVE BAN

Glenn Beck
January 10, 2023
Thanks to a new ‘study,’ the Biden Administration now is considering a gas stove ban throughout America. Why? Because your gas stove — or really, any gas connection in your house — apparently causes pollution inside your home which, allegedly, has been ‘linked’ to asthma in ‘some' children. But if you think this possible gas stove ban is really about the health and safety of our children, think again. In this clip, Glenn and Stu discuss what they believe are the TRUE reasons behind such a move, which will only further our energy crisis even more…
