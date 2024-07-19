BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🐟🌊 The Fish Farming Dilemma 🌊🐟
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
106 views • 9 months ago

Did you know that fish farming isn't growing as fast as it used to? It's not because we don't want more fish, but because we're running out of space! 🚫🏞️

🎙️ https://ln.run/udP3Z

Many communities are pushing back against local fish farms due to environmental concerns and other water uses like boating. 🚤🌱

With the approval process getting tougher, the industry's growth is hitting some serious roadblocks. 🚧

🎙️ Michael Selden, the CEO and Co-founder of Finless Foods, dives into this issue in our latest episode.

🎧 Want to dive deeper? Listen to the full episode now! Link in bio or description. 👆

Keywords
aquaculturepodcastepisodeenvironmentalimpactfishfarmingsustainablefishing
