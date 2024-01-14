Create New Account
The Banks Are Sitting on $BILLIONS of Unrealized Losses, & Know Exactly What's Coming Next, And They're Hiding It...
Behind the polished façade of stability and prosperity, an undercurrent of concern is gaining momentum. As we navigate through the financial landscape, the ominous signs continue. Large and small banks witness consecutive weeks of non-seasonally adjusted deposit inflows while loan volumes spiral downward. This surge in total bank deposits, despite substantial losses in the previous year, prompts a closer examination of the banks' risk-averse behavior.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gTNIl1V6J0&t=355s

qtbanking crisisunrealized lossescredit crunchliquidity tighteningbtfpmarch 2024

