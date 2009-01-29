Jordan Maxwell talks with Alex Jones, on January 29, 2009.

This clip highlights the occult symbols, symbology, new age, rising sun symbol, new world order, mystery Babylon, the "new man" and the "merger of man and machine" aka the "cybernetic merger" (later talked about by Klaus Schwab as the 4th industrial revolution).





Maxwell is no bible scholar, neither is Alex Jones.





But that which appears to be good will be used for evil, and counterfeits will be used to deceive people. Even the elect of God shall be deceived, if it were possible (Matthew 24:24).













Other parts of the video (not included) talk about a coming "christ," which is already covered by Lucis Trust. Listen to the Lucis Trust audio from 2025 to get a better understanding. Look it up!





[Matthew 24:24 KJV]

{24} For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if [it were] possible, they shall deceive the very elect.





Jordan Maxwell, Alex Jones, January 29, 2009: What Globalists are Preparing Earth For