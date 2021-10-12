© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Lament Me"
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • October 12, 2021
I lay deserted in this place
Was once a queen but now a slave
Liars in my walls
The enemy that made me fall
My streets are bare that once were filled
My sins have bound, the yoke prevails
He spread a net among my feet
My heart and warriors weep
C: Lament Me
For I have failed
Lament Me
V2: My allies leave me in distress
I have rebelled in wickedness
I call on You now
With nothing left to rebuild
My treasures gone and I am cold
The America I sold
Was once a queen but now a slave
Liars in my walls
The enemy that made me fall
My streets are bare that once were filled
My sins have bound, the yoke prevails
He spread a net among my feet
My heart and warriors weep
C: Lament Me
For I have failed
Lament Me
V2: My allies leave me in distress
I have rebelled in wickedness
I call on You now
With nothing left to rebuild
My treasures gone and I am cold
The America I sold
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.