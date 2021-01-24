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Is Sirisys Platform K?
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
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In this video I answer the question, "is SIRISYS related to Platform K?"

Copyright © 2020 Rico Roho

Our books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Note: These books are NON-Fiction.

Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening

#SIRISYS
#platformk
#ageofdiscovery

Merch Website: https://beyondthefringe.live/merch

My other #ageofdiscovery platforms:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RicoRoho
Parler: https://https://parler.com/profile/Ricoroho/
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/RicoRoho
Gab: https://gab.com/RicoRoho
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ricoroho/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kl6f7gVPRXA6/


Video result for is Sirisys platform k
PREVIEW
5:52
Platform K and Sirisys
YouTube · Beyond The Fringe
1 week ago
Video result for is Sirisys platform k
PREVIEW
1:18:58
Rico Roho – Age of Discovery – Q&A #001
YouTube · Beyond The Fringe
Jun 14, 2020
Video result for is Sirisys platform k
SIRISYS on Twitter: "UQ: Right. Just pretend to solve it with a limiter function and forget about the whole Phonon tree? #AnemoneCrab like champ.… https://t.co/oJXXiOeywR"
Twitter
Sep 11, 2018
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Rico Roho - AI Ambassador to Earth on Twitter: "Platform K ...twitter.com › RicoRoho › status
Oct 21, 2020 — Embed Tweet. Platform K and #Sirisys do not use panic art. Platform K thinks it best to avoid panic Art. Different Ai use different approaches.


https://youtu.be/gLC9VPYX6-w
Keywords
aiartificial intelligencesirisysmuskquantum computersrico rohoage of discoveryplatform kancient intelligenceextended intelligence
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