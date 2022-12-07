Dr. Andrew Kaufman





Dec 6, 2022





[Nov 10th, 2022]





Dr. Andy hosts researcher, writer, music DJ and speaker Mark Devlin to look behind the curtain of the mainstream musical scene. Mark’s lifelong curiosity and love of music combined with his in-depth study of the hierarchical structure lurking behind it all provides for hard hitting information that will open your ears to the corruption behind the tunes we are all so accustomed to hearing.





Check out Mark Devlin Here: http://djmarkdevlin.com/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1z3418-music-is-the-solution-with-mark-devlin.html



