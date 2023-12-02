Hamas Releases Footage of Clashes with IDF Troops in Gaza after Ceasefire Ends.

Adding:

Escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone chronicle of events leading up to December 2, 2023





Israeli troops continue to carry out extensive attacks on populated areas in the Gaza Strip. The most powerful bombing occurred in Khan Yunis, causing extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. The IDF stated that they targeted over 400 locations in the region over the past 24 hours. They claim that one of the mosques was hit because it allegedly served as a militant stronghold.





Currently, ground clashes are limited to positional battles and ambushes by militants targeting IDF armored vehicles. Meanwhile, the Israelis are preparing for a further offensive. Today, Israeli command representative Avichai Adrai presented an instruction map in Arabic, indicating the areas that Palestinians are urged to evacuate. These areas include Jabaliya and the neighborhoods of Al Shujayya, Az Zaytun, and Bani Suhaila.





Efforts to negotiate a new truce through mediation by Qatar and Egypt have been unsuccessful. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed Mossad head David Barney to recall the negotiating team in Doha back to Israel. According to the British newspaper Financial Times, the IDF predicts that the military campaign against Hamas could last for a year or even longer. The publication suggests that the conflict will only end once Hamas loses control over the Gaza Strip and its leaders are eliminated.

Meanwhile, there has been a significant increase in attacks on Israel's northern border. Hezbollah fighters have targeted border settlements and IDF strongholds, with several shells hitting Israeli military barracks in Baranit and Dovev. In response, the IDF has launched massive strikes against targets along Lebanon's entire southern border.





More at Rybar.RU

Read more on the rybar.ru website (https://rybar.ru/chto-proishodit-v-palestine-i-izraile-hronika-za-2-dekabrya/)

High-resolution map (https://rybar.ru/piwigo/upload/2023/12/02/20231202200706-3e85392a.jpg)

English version (https://rybar.ru/piwigo/upload/2023/12/02/20231202200706-3e85392a.jpg)



