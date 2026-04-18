“Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God.” 1 John 4:7





Love can mean many things in English, but in the Greek New Testament, there are different words that are used to describe love.





Phileo — this word is used to convey friendship, affection, and personal attachment.





“Therefore his sisters sent unto him, saying, Lord, behold, he whom thou lovest is sick.” John 11:3





Storga — natural, familial affection, though it only appears in the New Testament in compound forms (like philostorgos in Romans 12:10).





“Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love; in honour preferring one another.” Romans 12:10





In other words, you are the family of Israel — act like it.





Eros — romantic or sexual love. This word is not used in the New Testament, but is used in the Septuagint in the book of Proverbs (Proverbs 7:18, 30:16).





But the Bible also speaks of true love.





Agape/Agapao — The dominant term used to describe God’s love for humanity, as well as the commanded love between believers.





The Bible defines true love, or agape, as a selfless, sacrificial, and unconditional commitment to the well-being of others, modeled by Jesus Christ’s sacrifice. It is not merely a feeling but an action, characterized by patience, kindness, and endurance, rather than selfishness or arrogance.





Key biblical principles regarding true love . . .





Selfless and even Sacrificial — The ultimate example is laying down one’s life for others, as Christ did, rather than seeking one’s own way.





“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” John 15:13





1 John 3:14-22 (KJV)

14 We know that we have passed from death unto life, because we love the brethren. He that loveth not his brother abideth in death. Whosoever hateth his brother is a murderer: and ye know that no murderer hath eternal life abiding in him. Hereby perceive we the love of God, because he laid down his life for us: and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.” 1 John 3:14-16





1 Corinthians 13 is called the “love chapter.” The word used in the King James Bible is ‘charity’ but in the Greek it is the word agape





“Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal. And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing. And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, and have not charity, it profiteth me nothing. Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth; beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things. Charity never faileth . . .” 1 Corinthians 13:1-8





True love is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, and keeps no record of wrongs.





God is the source of love. Do you love like God loves?





Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.





You can visit our internet site at https://capacbible.org





If God has blessed you in some way through this ministry, your financial support would be most welcome, and would be greatly appreciated. We cannot do what we do without the faithful support of God’s people. Thank you, and God bless you!





Capac Bible Church

Post Office Box 154

Capac, Michigan 48014





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“When the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.” Proverbs 21:11





“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1





“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14