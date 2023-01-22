LITP: 061 THE COURTS - The Law vs Statutes; Jurisdiction Is The Key; Declining To Appear

Living In The Private Series: THE COURTS - The Law vs Statutes; Jurisdiction Is The Key; Declining To Appear. The Law is the Common Law and it is the foundation of justice for living people. [The Law rightfully and correctly has its basis in Universal Law.] Laws serve all People equally.
Your jurisdiction determines your ‘standing’, or your lack of ‘standing’.Since jurisdiction is attached to the artificial legal 'person’ NAME, not the living man or woman, it is essential to correct the ‘mistake in the matter of the NAME’, as soon as possible after a summons is received.
It is not necessary to go to their court (administrative court).
THE COURTS . . . LITP: 060
Administrative Court . . . LITP: 060
Common Law Court . . . LITP: 060
THE LAW VS STATUTES . . . LITP: 061
JURISDICTION IS THE KEY . . . LITP: 061
DECLINING TO APPEAR . . . LITP: 061
STRATEGIES FOR COURT . . . LITP: 062
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.