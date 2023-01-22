Create New Account
LITP: 061 THE COURTS - The Law vs Statutes; Jurisdiction Is The Key; Declining To Appear
Published 14 hours ago |

Living In The Private Series: THE COURTS - The Law vs Statutes; Jurisdiction Is The Key; Declining To Appear. The Law is the Common Law and it is the foundation of justice for living people. [The Law rightfully and correctly has its basis in Universal Law.]  Laws serve all People equally.

Your jurisdiction determines your ‘standing’, or your lack of ‘standing’.Since jurisdiction is attached to the artificial legal 'person’ NAME, not the living man or woman, it is essential to correct the ‘mistake in the matter of the NAME’, as soon as possible after a summons is received.

It is not necessary to go to their court (administrative court).

THE COURTS . . . LITP: 060

Administrative Court . . . LITP: 060

Common Law Court . . . LITP: 060

THE LAW VS STATUTES . . . LITP: 061

JURISDICTION IS THE KEY . . . LITP: 061

DECLINING TO APPEAR . . . LITP: 061

STRATEGIES FOR COURT . . . LITP: 062


