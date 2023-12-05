CRIME EXPLODES IN AMERICA RIGHT NOW!

CONSTANTLY CRIME IS EXPLODING HERE IN AMERICA AND AROUND THE WORLD. YOU BETTER HAVE ARMED PROTECTION WHEN YOU LEAVE HOME RIGHT NOW AND KEEP LOOKING OVER YOUR SHOULDER. THE LEGAL SYSTEM IS BROKEN RELEASING VIOLENT OFFENDERS RIGHT AFTER THEY'RE JAILED. HELL! NO WONDER THESE CRIMINALS THINK THEY'RE ABOVE THE LAW NOW. AMERICA IS NOW A DEAD MAN WALKING. IT WILL COLLAPSE ANY DAY NOW WHILE STUPID AMERICANS ARE AT STUPID SPORTING EVENTS. THE BIBLE WATNS HUMANITY WILL BE UNDER A VEIL OF DELUSION IN THESE END TIMES AND THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT'S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW. ..WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.