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What's YOUR Story? Ep. 1 Raymond Clark
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2 views • September 22, 2020
What’s YOUR Story?
It’s amazing how our Heavenly Father loved us enough to send His only Son to rescue us from our lives of complete disobedience and failure. In this series we will hear the stories of men and women who have a remarkable testimony. We hope and pray they will encourage you to have faith in Yeshua, Jesus our Messiah.
We love to bring the Word of Yahua to everyone. He has put that spirit in our hearts. Any support He asks you to give to our work helps us to do more of it in many ways. Thank you for joining our mission!
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It’s amazing how our Heavenly Father loved us enough to send His only Son to rescue us from our lives of complete disobedience and failure. In this series we will hear the stories of men and women who have a remarkable testimony. We hope and pray they will encourage you to have faith in Yeshua, Jesus our Messiah.
We love to bring the Word of Yahua to everyone. He has put that spirit in our hearts. Any support He asks you to give to our work helps us to do more of it in many ways. Thank you for joining our mission!
www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay
Venmo @HiddenDay
Cash.app/$HiddenDay
QuickPay with Zelle [email protected]
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