THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 27: Emptying the Trash
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
4 views • 24 hours ago

The invasion of Canaan and the slaughter of its inhabitants is seemingly impossible to reconcile with Jesus’ message of love in the New Testament. The Canaanites were descendants of Noah, but when they rebelled against God, He gave them 400 years to repent before He judged them.

The Israelites were instructed to kill every man, woman, and child because of their degenerate lifestyle. This should not surprise us as the angels which sinned prior to Adam were considered trash and sentenced to the Lake of Fire. Even today there are limits to God’s grace.

If you sin and refuse to seek God’s forgiveness, He will allow you to develop a reprobate mind and remove you from the earth. God has given mankind a chance to be forgiven through the atonement made by Jesus on the cross.

Once you seize that opportunity, you are safe and secure in the love and forgiveness of God. Those who reject the salvation offer will be judged by their Creator.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1815.pdf

RLJ-1815 -- JULY 4, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
new testamentkillcanaanitesisraelitesslaughterjudgedinvasion of canaanjesus message of lovedescendants of noahrebelled against god400 years to repentdegenerate lifestyle
