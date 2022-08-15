X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [CB]/[DS] Moving Forward with the Inflation Expansion Act, Right on Schedule

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2849a - August 14, 2022

[CB]/[DS] Moving Forward With The Inflation Expansion Act, Right On ScheduleThe people are feeling the inflation, the percentage might say one thing, but people can feel it when they go to the store. The inflation expansion act is going to bring down the [CB] system.

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