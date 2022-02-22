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Would Jesus Wear A Mask?
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20 views • February 22, 2022
Would Jesus follow health mandates and regulations like quarantines, vaccine mandates and wearing masks. Well, when he was alive, Jesus encouraged people to follow some of the the health rules of the old Testament laws. He wanted people to get the spirit of those laws, which was good health. But, he wasn't about disregarding health rules just for the sake of rebellion.
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