© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOP senators react to prospect of a judicial ruling to pause end of Title 42
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • April 28, 2022
Republican senators are welcoming the prospect of a federal judge placing a pause on the expiration of Title 42 while pointing out that the Biden administration still has no plan to stem the tide of illegal migrants at our southern border. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.