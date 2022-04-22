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Stress reduction, Aromatherapy explained in Gary Null interview from STRESS series
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31 views • April 22, 2022
Neroli essential oil for panic attacks.
Lavender oil is often mentioned in various Gary Null interviews. Use with diffuser, or if on the body it needs to be mixed. In the bath, mixed with bath gel, or mixed with a carrier oil for massage.
Lavender oil is often mentioned in various Gary Null interviews. Use with diffuser, or if on the body it needs to be mixed. In the bath, mixed with bath gel, or mixed with a carrier oil for massage.
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