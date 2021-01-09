The Communists Took Away America's First Amendment in Under 24 Hours: How Long Will it Take To Go After Her Second Amendment?

What we are witnessing in the United States is a systemic (pre-planned) attack on her Guaranteed Freedoms. Donald Trump has not even left the Office yet and today he was censored and targeted like no other President in US history. If the Big Tech Companies can censor the President of the United States with impunity then the common man does not stand a chance. If the USA is witnessing what it will be like living under tyrannical Communism (and Biden and Harris Have yet to be sworn in) then they had better buckle up when Biden brings in the CCP soldiers and the UN soldiers to take away her Second amendment. In the mean time Trump has little time left to use the Emergency Broadcast System as Nancy Pelosi stirs up a pot of Witches Brew and tries to finish Donald Trump's Presidency off on her Satanic terms.In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)Flote.app