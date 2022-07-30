Food Prices will Skyrocket as Govts Shut Down Farming - Justin Trudeau Agenda 2030 (mirrored)

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Mirrored from You Tube channel Clyde Do Something at:
https://youtu.be/UwiYKeLz1ho
Trudeau's actions will not only bankrupt farmers, but will lead to food shortages the world hasn't seen since the days of Chairman Mao.
PLEASE REFER TO ORIGINAL YOU TUBE PAGE FOR UNTRUNCATED LINKS.
Eva Vlaardingerbroek:
https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/s...
Former Minister of Agriculture Gerry Ritz:
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/s...
The Counter Signal articles:
https://thecountersignal.com/ireland-...
https://thecountersignal.com/worlds-l...
NYT article on Cannibalism:
https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/15...
#farmersprotest #netherlands #canada
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