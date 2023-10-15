Are You Still Really You?

The control criminals have been manipulating us our whole lives. Their goal has been to reduce the ability for us to be intelligent, free-thinking creators. They want us functional enough to serve the needs of their cartel conglomerate, but unable to perceive or stop their deceptions and control operations.

For decades they have been poisoning us, lying, fostering division, causing individuals to lose connection with the true self,

and undermining our capability to recognize much of their agenda and to cooperatively plan and organize action to stop it.

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/ – holistic learning modules:

health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy

~ program notes, archives, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ natural health items – https://reallywell.com







