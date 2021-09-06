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Το ένα χέρι νίβει τ΄ άλλο και τα δυο την παγκόσμια χούντα…
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31 views • September 06, 2021
Οι διεθνιστές γνωρίζονται! Είναι η βιτρίνα των όσων προωθούνται παγκοσμίως και στις μέρες μας έχουν φτάσει στο αποκορύφωμά τους με την σταδιακή εγκαθίδρυση δικτατορικού παγκόσμιο καθεστώτος με πρόσχημα την Υγεία και το περιβάλλον.
Στο παρακάτω βίντεο θα δείτε Ροκφέλερ και Κλάους Σβαμπ, ο επικεφαλής της Μεγάλης Επανεκκίνησης υμνούν τον έτερο παγκοσμιοποιητή, Χένρι Κίσινγκερ.
Στο παρακάτω βίντεο θα δείτε Ροκφέλερ και Κλάους Σβαμπ, ο επικεφαλής της Μεγάλης Επανεκκίνησης υμνούν τον έτερο παγκοσμιοποιητή, Χένρι Κίσινγκερ.
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