The Rock Almighty. Grace For Days!

It's impossible to fathom the Grace of our Father in Heaven. He is willing to take any of us back into his loving arms regardless of the bad decisions that we have made in the past.





A Father’s Grace

God's forgiveness is complete, permanent, and always available.

Luke 15:20-24

The Parable of the Prodigal Son is a beautiful picture of the grace God showers on us when we repent and turn to Him. In this story, the father has been greatly disrespected by his younger son but continues to wait patiently for him to come home. Finally, as the young man is returning, the father runs to meet him and orders the servants to prepare a feast. His eagerness to celebrate his child’s return exemplifies how God stands ready to receive us when we head toward Him. It also provides a perfect model for how we’re to show grace to the prodigals in our own lives.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

