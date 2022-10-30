Bp. Schneider: The secret to the ‘underground Church’ from someone who has been there

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John-Henry Westen Show
October 28, 2022
Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who has first-hand knowledge of the underground Church as a former subject of the Soviet Union, explains why the courage and strength of marginalized traditional Catholics under the Francis pontificate will bring forth 'many fruits for the entire Church.'
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