Bp. Schneider: The secret to the ‘underground Church’ from someone who has been there

John-Henry Westen Show
October 28, 2022
Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who has first-hand knowledge of the underground Church as a former subject of the Soviet Union, explains why the courage and strength of marginalized traditional Catholics under the Francis pontificate will bring forth 'many fruits for the entire Church.'
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Schneider_Part3_102822
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_Schneider_Part3_102822
Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qcteg-bp.-schneider-the-secret-to-the-underground-church-from-someone-who-has-bee.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.