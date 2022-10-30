Bp. Schneider: The secret to the ‘underground Church’ from someone who has been there

John-Henry Westen Show





October 28, 2022





Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who has first-hand knowledge of the underground Church as a former subject of the Soviet Union, explains why the courage and strength of marginalized traditional Catholics under the Francis pontificate will bring forth 'many fruits for the entire Church.'





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qcteg-bp.-schneider-the-secret-to-the-underground-church-from-someone-who-has-bee.html




