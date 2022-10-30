Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bp. Schneider: The secret to the ‘underground Church’ from someone who has been there
48 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 25 days ago |
Donate

John-Henry Westen Show


October 28, 2022


Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who has first-hand knowledge of the underground Church as a former subject of the Soviet Union, explains why the courage and strength of marginalized traditional Catholics under the Francis pontificate will bring forth 'many fruits for the entire Church.'


To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Schneider_Part3_102822


Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/


Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_Schneider_Part3_102822


Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews


Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qcteg-bp.-schneider-the-secret-to-the-underground-church-from-someone-who-has-bee.html


Keywords
couragechristianreligioncatholicpopefrancisstrengthfruitssoviet unionbishopunderground churchschneiderlifesite newsjohn-henry westentraditional catholicsathanasiusmarginalized

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket