© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
un-etre-humain-contre-un-huissier-de-justesse
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • November 21, 2020
Bonjour a tous les êtres naturels vivant.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgFBN_xjj3nGpgesJIDdbQA
Cette chaîne parle et réagis sur tout ses sujets : fraude du nom légal, homme de paille, certificat de naissance, être humain souverain, code Justinien, fraude du certificat de naissance, république française présidence entreprise, titrisation bancaire, crédit, argent scriptural, ex nihilo, crée a partir de rien, contrat, ucc, huissier, non consentement, port du masque, décret, masque obligatoire, liberté, viol de liberté, forclusion, motu proprio, police, gendarme, banque, oppt, living man, avis à tiers détenteur, impôts, taxe foncière, redevance audiovisuel, atd, arnaque, acte de naissance, copie conforme.
liens pour la monnaie libre G1 (june)
messenger G1B-O-O-K : https://herve83-drive.mycozy.cloud/pu...
https://g1sms.fr/fr/blog/g1billet
http://infojune.fr/
télécharger l'application : www.cesium.app
https://github.com/duniter/cesium/rel...
Forum : https://forum.monnaie-libre.fr
https://git.duniter.org/clients/cesiu...
https://www.gchange.fr/#/app/home
Développé par : Benoit Lavenier, cgeek, DiG, Ji_emme
mettez des 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgFBN_xjj3nGpgesJIDdbQA
Cette chaîne parle et réagis sur tout ses sujets : fraude du nom légal, homme de paille, certificat de naissance, être humain souverain, code Justinien, fraude du certificat de naissance, république française présidence entreprise, titrisation bancaire, crédit, argent scriptural, ex nihilo, crée a partir de rien, contrat, ucc, huissier, non consentement, port du masque, décret, masque obligatoire, liberté, viol de liberté, forclusion, motu proprio, police, gendarme, banque, oppt, living man, avis à tiers détenteur, impôts, taxe foncière, redevance audiovisuel, atd, arnaque, acte de naissance, copie conforme.
liens pour la monnaie libre G1 (june)
messenger G1B-O-O-K : https://herve83-drive.mycozy.cloud/pu...
https://g1sms.fr/fr/blog/g1billet
http://infojune.fr/
télécharger l'application : www.cesium.app
https://github.com/duniter/cesium/rel...
Forum : https://forum.monnaie-libre.fr
https://git.duniter.org/clients/cesiu...
https://www.gchange.fr/#/app/home
Développé par : Benoit Lavenier, cgeek, DiG, Ji_emme
mettez des 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.