Infection Prevention-Thoughts on Sanitation and Hygiene for "Grid Down"

The Bud Light/gender dysphoria fiasco occurs as do multiple mass shootings all as congress is in the process of drafting the bipartisan Restrict Act. The Restrict Act bans Tik Tok, but ALSO has provisions which will abridge and destroy Americans' constitutional rights to privacy. It is as if the deep state and China worked together on this new development. Email/phone/write your congressman to tell him/her to NOT vote for more tyranny and totalitarianism. Sanitation and hygiene may become life or death matters in an extended grid down situation. Here are some tips and the encouragement to think about your own situation. Thank you for watching.

