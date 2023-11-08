Create New Account
Knowledgeable Ex Military Saying Its Time To Be Focused On The Basics
Listened to yet another podcast wherein the relative "experts" assert that prepping for basic survival needs and a wide variety of skills are necessary to have some measure of resilience and sustainability.  Murray interviews Skousen podcast:   https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/    Mike Force Podcast-prepping for WW3-more sage words about prepping basics from former Green Beret Mike Glover:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGZeSRvhquA   How to spot sleeper cell at church (or anywhere):   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0i0Z0SUJFQ   

weaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timesfitness

