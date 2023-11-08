Knowledgeable Ex Military Saying Its Time To Be Focused On The Basics

Listened to yet another podcast wherein the relative "experts" assert that prepping for basic survival needs and a wide variety of skills are necessary to have some measure of resilience and sustainability. Murray interviews Skousen podcast: https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/ Mike Force Podcast-prepping for WW3-more sage words about prepping basics from former Green Beret Mike Glover: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGZeSRvhquA How to spot sleeper cell at church (or anywhere): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0i0Z0SUJFQ
