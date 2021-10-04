© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PENTAGON CONFIRMS MAJORITY DYING AND IN HOSPITALS ARE "VACCINATED" - DO NOT FLY AFTER NOVEMBER 15
Follow
5
Share
Report
359 views • October 04, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vna541-pentagon-confirms-majority-dying-and-in-hospitals-are-vaccinated-do-not-fly.html
WARNING TO ALL - Do Not Fly after November 15, 2021.
The Pentagon has confirmed that the majority of people Dying and admitted to hospitals are the VACCINATED.
As the Fall quickly approaches, more and more of the vaccinated are getting sick and dying.
Showing you ( the SHEEP ) the plan to depopulate right before your eyes.
MUSIC:
Chris Norman - Shallow Waters
https://rumble.com/vna541-pentagon-confirms-majority-dying-and-in-hospitals-are-vaccinated-do-not-fly.html
WARNING TO ALL - Do Not Fly after November 15, 2021.
The Pentagon has confirmed that the majority of people Dying and admitted to hospitals are the VACCINATED.
As the Fall quickly approaches, more and more of the vaccinated are getting sick and dying.
Showing you ( the SHEEP ) the plan to depopulate right before your eyes.
MUSIC:
Chris Norman - Shallow Waters
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.