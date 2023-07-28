"LIVE" - The Counterfeit "Hebrew" deceiving the Churches

In this Live show w Kevin & Paul - we discuss how most Christian women are still being deceived. Also - the recent attack ob the name of Jesus bt prominent Identity "Pastors" such as Pastor Eli Yahmes ... is exposed AGAIN.
