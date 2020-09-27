Amy Coney Barrett and Prophecy?

On September 26, 2020, US President Donald Trump announced that he was nominating the Roman Catholic Amy Coney Barrett to become a justice on the US Supreme Court. Why did he say he wanted to nominate a woman? What are the biblical criteria for appointing judges? What are some of Amy Coney Barrett's views. Why would Republicans and conservatives like her, while Democrats and liberals oppose her? Did a study from the Institute for Family Studies and the Wheatley Institution find that "the happiest of all American wives consider themselves religious conservatives." Could Joe Biden's vice-presidential choice of Kamela Harris have presidential potential? Are there any prophetic ramifications of having more women in rulership positions in the USA? Does the Bible warn about rulers and others in the last days? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.