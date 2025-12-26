BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ERNEST BIGOT: Why America is VASTLY SUPERIOR to India
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
360 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 2 days ago

If you've never been to India, it is the filthiest country on the planet, with trash making a second story on large numbers of houses, massive amounts of poverty and beggars, who have never done anything else in their lives, the city of Varanasi, where people dream of dying so their ashes can be spread in the Ganges River.

There are any number of reasons that one can cite as to American superiority, so here's a story about the Hindu belief of reincarnation affecting the driving patterns of a taxi, who ricks not only his life, but those of his passengers in an effort to swear out someone who dared to cut him off.



Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️

Keywords
indiapatriotismadam carollavaranasiamerican superiorityernest bigotadam carolla showasian driversbad drivingbad driving storyindia is dirtyredneck storysouthern accentwhy america is superiorindia flawsindian taxiindian taxi storyindian trash
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

Kevin Hughes
Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth&#8217;s climate

Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth’s climate

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
Assange&#8217;s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Assange’s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Willow Tohi
University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

Cassie B.
Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy