TruNews - 5/3/21*

May 3, 2021ARIZONA ELECTION AUDIT COULD EXPOSE MASSIVE POLITICAL CORRUPTION IN USACourtesy of TruNewsToday on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the activities surrounding the election audit taking place in Arizona. Will the results change the outcome of the 2020 election?President Trump has weighed in on the 2020 Election, labeling it ‘The Big Lie’, as a former official in his administration says there is a freight train of state audits on the way. Mike Lindell says that President Trump will be back in office by August.Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/03/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY. 🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥*mirror