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FULL SHOW: Biden Speaks For First Time After Fall Of Kabul And His Saigon Moment
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61 views • August 17, 2021
The fallout from the disastrous Biden foreign policy and fall of Kabul continues as Biden gives an embarrassing live speech filled with lies, misinformation, propaganda, and then takes no questions from the media. Owen Shroyer opens up phone lines for veterans and active duty military to weigh in on these developments. The big pharma COVID tyranny continues as there is an actual outbreak now coming from the vaccinated causing mutations as they have been turned into super spreaders.
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