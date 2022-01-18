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LA UNIÓN EUROPEA AVISA A TRAVÉS DE LA E.M.A. QUE REPETIR DOSIS DE LA "VACUNA" DEBILITA EL SISTEMA INMUNOLÓGICO. inmunológico según la Agencia Europea del Medicamento.
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42 views • January 18, 2022
LA UNIÓN EUROPEA AVISA A TRAVÉS DE LA E.M.A. QUE REPETIR DOSIS DE LA "VACUNA" DEBILITA EL SISTEMA INMUNOLÓGICO.
Repetir las dosis de refuerzo cada cuatro meses debilita el sistema inmunológico según la Agencia Europea del Medicamento.
Repetir las dosis de refuerzo cada cuatro meses debilita el sistema inmunológico según la Agencia Europea del Medicamento.
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