NEWS ALERT: Virginia Sheriff Will Create An Armed Militia To Protect Gun Owner Rights- 1702 - 6P

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“I plan to properly screen and deputize thousands of our law-abiding citizens to protect their constitutional right to own firearms,” Jenkins said
Protecting his community always has been, and remains, Scott Jenkins' highest objective. Toward that end, he believes that a limited federal government, strong Second Amendment rights, and clear-eyed threat identification and assessment are crucial. A number of counties in the state have passed similar resolutions in response to expected gun control legislation. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party will push for gun control measures (that include a gun confiscation plan) since it regained control of the Virginia General Assembly. Jenkins has railed against attempts to enact gun control legislation on his website, where he has advocated for concealed-carry laws and the protection of Second Amendment freedoms.
POSTED TO HIS FACE BOOK: "Every Sheriff and Commonwealth Attorney in Virginia will see the consequences if our General Assembly passes further unnecessary gun restrictions. “Red Flag” laws without due process will create enormous conflict as well. America has more guns than citizens and murder has long been illegal. At best, the proposed gun restrictions will disarm or handicap our law-abiding in their defense and possibly cause a criminal to choose another tool for evil. I’d like to thank our Board of Supervisors for their resolution of support of our citizen’s natural right to self defense as protected by our Constitutions. My office will always encourage and support our citizens in firearms training, concealed carry permits, and the ability to defend themselves and their families — I remain very optimistic that our General Assembly will not pass the proposed bills. Obviously, if passed, there are many of us willing to challenge these laws through the courts. In addition, if necessary, I plan to properly screen and deputize thousands of our law-abiding citizens to protect their constitutional right to own firearms."
-Sheriff Scott Jenkins -
E-Militia Article NEWS ALERT: Virginia Sheriff Will ‘Create An Armed Militia’ To Protect Gun Owner Rights – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/LY0J30q0N7B
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