Homesteading for Self-Reliance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As the system most of us rely upon for fulfilling basic needs becomes more tyrannical, many of us will begin looking for ways to meet those needs without continuing to give away our freedoms. Becoming a member of a homestead which generates food and provides shelter, safety and community will be the best option for many.
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
-----------------
WEBSITE: https://cahlen.org
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/CahlenLee
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@Cahlen:0
VOICE: https://www.voice.com/profile/cahlen
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/cahlen
MINDS: https://minds.com/cahlenlee
EMAIL: [email protected]
-----------------
I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
Please read my Public Notice: https://cahlen.org/notice