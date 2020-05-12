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Whistleblower Julia Davis talks about the death of Brittany Murphy
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60 views • May 12, 2020
Though it may not seem like it at first, if you pay attention you'll get the sense that we are being warned about the circumstances that have led to our current situation. Most people have the sense that these things could never happen to them, but they are wrong. Average people became the target by simply standing up for their beliefs and it's only gotten worse since 2013 when I did this interview with Julia Davis. In fact, it has more relevance today than it did then. I'm keeping the description to a minimum for obvious reasons, but if you want to find out more please visit www.characterdriven.com where you can also see the article that Julia refers to in this interview.
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