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Were living in a SCI-FI MOVIE! Stay away from vaccinated people!!
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349 views • April 25, 2021
So that spike protein that everyone is talking about in the vax is Extracting through people's pores in their skin their breath the sweat and they are contagious!!! This is a true testimony I am not making this up I am keeping her name private for her sake but these rumors are 100% true!!!!
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#MRNA #RFIDChip #HelpUsSaveHumanity #Hush #BillGates #PlannedParenthood #Moderna #Revelations #pfizer #SundayFunday #Luciferase #quantumtattoo #nanotechnology #medicaltyranny #covidvacccine #miscarriage #bloodclot #astrazeneca
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#MRNA #RFIDChip #HelpUsSaveHumanity #Hush #BillGates #PlannedParenthood #Moderna #Revelations #pfizer #SundayFunday #Luciferase #quantumtattoo #nanotechnology #medicaltyranny #covidvacccine #miscarriage #bloodclot #astrazeneca
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