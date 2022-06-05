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Professor Christian Perronne Interview - Monkeypox and the True Nature of Public Health Organizations
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61 views • June 05, 2022
Professor Christian Perronne Interview - Monkeypox and the True Nature of Public Health Organizations
Professor Christian Perronne joins independent journalist Taylor Hudak to discuss the hidden reality of public health organizations and the highly suspicious simultaneous outbreaks of Monkeypox that are allegedly taking place in over a dozen countries in a very short period of time.
It seems that most of these organizations, with the ostensible objective of keeping the people safe, are in many obvious cases taking action that directly undermines that task, if not completely contradicting it.
Professor Christian Perronne joins independent journalist Taylor Hudak to discuss the hidden reality of public health organizations and the highly suspicious simultaneous outbreaks of Monkeypox that are allegedly taking place in over a dozen countries in a very short period of time.
It seems that most of these organizations, with the ostensible objective of keeping the people safe, are in many obvious cases taking action that directly undermines that task, if not completely contradicting it.
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