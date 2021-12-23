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The Story Behind The Yule Celebration This is an updated version of the classic Yule video Lana first made in 2015
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23 views • December 23, 2021
The Story Behind The Yule Celebration
This is an updated version of the classic Yule video Lana first made in 2015. Learn about the ancient celebration of Yule and the pre-Christian origins of Christmas
This is an updated version of the classic Yule video Lana first made in 2015. Learn about the ancient celebration of Yule and the pre-Christian origins of Christmas
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