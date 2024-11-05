How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we live in the wealthiest of the 7 churches of Revelation, Laodicea, yet our church receives no commendation from Christ because of this wealth. We are therefore encouraged to embrace trials, persevere and become a Berean — to study the scriptures and know God’s word in a world full of deceptions and distractions, so that the Master finds us ready when He returns. In this video you will learn how to think like a Fennec Fox and study the bible with acuity.
✅Stay Connected✅
✅Watch Ad Free✅
🦊Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat)🦊
https://substack.com/chat/1988794
✝️Statement of Faith✝️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith
📢Read My Testimony📢
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian
🙏Support My Work🙏
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work
🕒Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends🕒
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work
❤️Encouragement & Inspiration❤️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement
---------------------------------------
📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖
---------------------------------------
The Great Delusion:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion
Learn the Truth About the End Times:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series
Learn the Truth About the Trinity:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series
Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series
Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series
Learn the Truth About Cosmology:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series
Learn the Truth about Satan:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually
Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d
Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle
Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot
Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54
Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery
Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer
Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop
1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive)
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah
Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85
Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in
00:00 - Introduction
22:48 - E-Sword Tutorial
1:11:14 - Berean Study Skills: The How
3:58:02 - Berean Study Skills: The Why
5:55:47 - Final Thoughts