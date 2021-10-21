BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Zombified Already: Give us your huddled masses yearning to be JABscinated
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
916 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
402 views • October 21, 2021
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante

https://dollarvigilante.com/nicaragua

https://dollarvigilante.com/bitcoinbeach

CryptoVigilante on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book

As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:

DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv

LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

Connect with us on social media:

The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

ROB SKIBA DEAD FROM VENTILATOR: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jVBymSN0fbkO

NBA player gets blood clots
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/nba-player-got-blood-clots-covid-vaccine-ends-season-nba-told-keep-quiet-video/

Supposed recording from February 29, 1956 “Avoiding the Future Plague”: https://www.dropbox.com/s/a5zqgheupy7kf5j/VIDEO-2020-09-28-00-30-15.mp4?dl=0

Mother of COVID Patient Forced to Wear Bag on Her Head Joins Dr. Bartlett on Infowars to Speak Out: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DXAWojfQec45/

COVID-19 Detention Camps: Are Government Round-Ups Of Resistors In Our Future?
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/covid-19-detention-camps-are-government-round-ups-resistors-our-future

Victoria launches home quarantine trial using facial recognition tech: https://www.innovationaus.com/victoria-launches-home-quarantine-trial-using-facial-recognition-tech/

Human Resource Giant ADP Is Now Sorting Vaccinated from Unvaccinated in Employee Profiles: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/human-resource-giant-adp-now-sorting-vaccinated-unvaccinated-employee-profiles/

Unvaccinated Students Told To Wear Different Coloured Wristbands So They Can Be Identified: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/unvaccinated-students-told-wear-different-coloured-wristbands-so-they-can-be-identified

A textbook assigned as required reading at a North Carolina community college, says People Who Oppose Lockdowns Caused COVID Deaths:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/college-textbook-says-people-who-oppose-lockdowns-caused-covid-deaths

Tennessee doctors who spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation could lose their licenses: https://www.wrcbtv.com/story/44915912/tennessee-doctors-who-spread-covid19-vaccine-misinformation-could-lose-their-licenses

PURE EVIL: Twitter Slaps "Misleading" Label on Family's Obituary of Young 37-Year-Old Mother Who Died from COVID: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/pure-evil-twitter-slaps-misleading-label-familys-obituary-young-37-year-old-mother-died-covid-vaccine/

Zombiefied already: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6YbFMbHMWPbW/

PMorgan Chase CEO warns his bank is preparing for 'potentially catastrophic' US credit default
https://www.theblaze.com/news/jpmorgan-chase-jamie-dimon-potentially-catastrophic-us-credit-default?fbclid=IwAR3hccknsukUSlNtVjqfR1zkTVKKLErNTJuEsG4q-vEL2p82hGvQF2iD5T0#toggle-gdpr\
Keywords
vaccinevaerscovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
COVID Was the Warm-Up: The Global Energy Sabotage Is the Real Kill Switch

COVID Was the Warm-Up: The Global Energy Sabotage Is the Real Kill Switch

Mike Adams
Early-onset Type 2 diabetes strikes neurodivergent youth at alarming rates

Early-onset Type 2 diabetes strikes neurodivergent youth at alarming rates

Willow Tohi
Research consistently proves the simplest, most powerful health intervention: Reduce your eating window and watch your body heal

Research consistently proves the simplest, most powerful health intervention: Reduce your eating window and watch your body heal

Willow Tohi
Study Links Long-Term Inflammation to Heart Changes Years Before Symptoms

Study Links Long-Term Inflammation to Heart Changes Years Before Symptoms

Coco Somers
Sen. Johnson Roundtable Features COVID-19 Hospital Protocol Testimonies

Sen. Johnson Roundtable Features COVID-19 Hospital Protocol Testimonies

Morgan S. Verity
Review Finds Exercise May Lower Triglycerides in Postmenopausal Women, With Diminishing Returns

Review Finds Exercise May Lower Triglycerides in Postmenopausal Women, With Diminishing Returns

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy