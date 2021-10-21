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Zombified Already: Give us your huddled masses yearning to be JABscinated
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402 views • October 21, 2021
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ROB SKIBA DEAD FROM VENTILATOR: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jVBymSN0fbkO
NBA player gets blood clots
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/nba-player-got-blood-clots-covid-vaccine-ends-season-nba-told-keep-quiet-video/
Supposed recording from February 29, 1956 “Avoiding the Future Plague”: https://www.dropbox.com/s/a5zqgheupy7kf5j/VIDEO-2020-09-28-00-30-15.mp4?dl=0
Mother of COVID Patient Forced to Wear Bag on Her Head Joins Dr. Bartlett on Infowars to Speak Out: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DXAWojfQec45/
COVID-19 Detention Camps: Are Government Round-Ups Of Resistors In Our Future?
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/covid-19-detention-camps-are-government-round-ups-resistors-our-future
Victoria launches home quarantine trial using facial recognition tech: https://www.innovationaus.com/victoria-launches-home-quarantine-trial-using-facial-recognition-tech/
Human Resource Giant ADP Is Now Sorting Vaccinated from Unvaccinated in Employee Profiles: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/human-resource-giant-adp-now-sorting-vaccinated-unvaccinated-employee-profiles/
Unvaccinated Students Told To Wear Different Coloured Wristbands So They Can Be Identified: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/unvaccinated-students-told-wear-different-coloured-wristbands-so-they-can-be-identified
A textbook assigned as required reading at a North Carolina community college, says People Who Oppose Lockdowns Caused COVID Deaths:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/college-textbook-says-people-who-oppose-lockdowns-caused-covid-deaths
Tennessee doctors who spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation could lose their licenses: https://www.wrcbtv.com/story/44915912/tennessee-doctors-who-spread-covid19-vaccine-misinformation-could-lose-their-licenses
PURE EVIL: Twitter Slaps "Misleading" Label on Family's Obituary of Young 37-Year-Old Mother Who Died from COVID: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/pure-evil-twitter-slaps-misleading-label-familys-obituary-young-37-year-old-mother-died-covid-vaccine/
Zombiefied already: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6YbFMbHMWPbW/
PMorgan Chase CEO warns his bank is preparing for 'potentially catastrophic' US credit default
https://www.theblaze.com/news/jpmorgan-chase-jamie-dimon-potentially-catastrophic-us-credit-default?fbclid=IwAR3hccknsukUSlNtVjqfR1zkTVKKLErNTJuEsG4q-vEL2p82hGvQF2iD5T0#toggle-gdpr\
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
https://dollarvigilante.com/nicaragua
https://dollarvigilante.com/bitcoinbeach
CryptoVigilante on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
ROB SKIBA DEAD FROM VENTILATOR: https://www.bitchute.com/video/jVBymSN0fbkO
NBA player gets blood clots
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/nba-player-got-blood-clots-covid-vaccine-ends-season-nba-told-keep-quiet-video/
Supposed recording from February 29, 1956 “Avoiding the Future Plague”: https://www.dropbox.com/s/a5zqgheupy7kf5j/VIDEO-2020-09-28-00-30-15.mp4?dl=0
Mother of COVID Patient Forced to Wear Bag on Her Head Joins Dr. Bartlett on Infowars to Speak Out: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DXAWojfQec45/
COVID-19 Detention Camps: Are Government Round-Ups Of Resistors In Our Future?
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/covid-19-detention-camps-are-government-round-ups-resistors-our-future
Victoria launches home quarantine trial using facial recognition tech: https://www.innovationaus.com/victoria-launches-home-quarantine-trial-using-facial-recognition-tech/
Human Resource Giant ADP Is Now Sorting Vaccinated from Unvaccinated in Employee Profiles: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/human-resource-giant-adp-now-sorting-vaccinated-unvaccinated-employee-profiles/
Unvaccinated Students Told To Wear Different Coloured Wristbands So They Can Be Identified: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/unvaccinated-students-told-wear-different-coloured-wristbands-so-they-can-be-identified
A textbook assigned as required reading at a North Carolina community college, says People Who Oppose Lockdowns Caused COVID Deaths:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/college-textbook-says-people-who-oppose-lockdowns-caused-covid-deaths
Tennessee doctors who spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation could lose their licenses: https://www.wrcbtv.com/story/44915912/tennessee-doctors-who-spread-covid19-vaccine-misinformation-could-lose-their-licenses
PURE EVIL: Twitter Slaps "Misleading" Label on Family's Obituary of Young 37-Year-Old Mother Who Died from COVID: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/pure-evil-twitter-slaps-misleading-label-familys-obituary-young-37-year-old-mother-died-covid-vaccine/
Zombiefied already: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6YbFMbHMWPbW/
PMorgan Chase CEO warns his bank is preparing for 'potentially catastrophic' US credit default
https://www.theblaze.com/news/jpmorgan-chase-jamie-dimon-potentially-catastrophic-us-credit-default?fbclid=IwAR3hccknsukUSlNtVjqfR1zkTVKKLErNTJuEsG4q-vEL2p82hGvQF2iD5T0#toggle-gdpr\
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