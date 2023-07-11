Metals Shortage Due To Trade War with China – Tobin Smith | SEAN MORGAN REPORT Ep. 5

What if the very base of global green growth was teetering on the brink of a looming economic crisis? Join us as we explore this with Tobin Smith, a renowned author and Fox News alum, who shares his expert insights into the escalating demand for copper in the eco revolution. Our discussions span across the economic and political landscapes in the world’s largest economies and how the race for eco-friendliness is leading to a business war with China.





Together, we explore the implications of the Biden administration’s invocation of the Defense Production Act to boost metals mining and the prediction of copper shortages and the increasing dependence of Europe on U.S. natural gas.





As our conversation deepens, Tobin and I delve into the significance of copper in the green energy revolution and how its global demand influences third-world growth. We turn our gaze towards Europe’s energy security situation and the role of the U.S. in it. Can economics resolve the copper crisis? Will the anticipated copper demand be met?





Prepare to be enthralled by the intriguing journey of Deep South Resources, a promising exploration and development company whose focus is on copper, with impressive deposits in Zambia and Namibia. We’ll expose you to the dizzying potential of their significant assets, including the Hayib Copper project in Namibia, an asset projected to possess an after-tax net project value of a whopping $1.3 billion!





We’ll also touch on the company’s strategic positioning near infrastructure, allowing for easy and cost-effective project access and the seasoned management team with a wealth of experience in Africa.





The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health & safety, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. We are not financial advisers. We only express our opinions based on our experiences. Your experience may be different. Investing of any kind involves risk. While it is possible to minimize risk, your investments are solely your responsibility. You must conduct your own research. There is NO guarantee of gains or losses on investments. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. IF stocks or companies are mentioned, we MAY have an ownership interest in them — DO NOT make buying or selling decisions based on these videos. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.





Public Disclosure: For this advertising campaign, Deep-South Resources

Inc. paid FinnCom, Inc. $8,000.





