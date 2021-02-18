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EP 2330-9AM RNC's McDANIEL ANNOUNCES "ELECTION INTEGRITY COMMISSION"
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130 views • February 18, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2330 - 9AM EASTERN
THURSDAY - FEBRUARY 18, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://vimeo.com/event/706574 


EP 2330-9AM RNC's McDANIEL ANNOUNCES "ELECTION INTEGRITY COMMISSION"  

The RNC says the new committee will work closely with state parties and other election stakeholders nationwide on voting policies and best practices. Among them: the panel will push to ensure poll watchers are allowed to properly observe counting processes, “meaningful” voter ID laws are codified, and all Americans have faith in our elections process  “Election integrity is one of the most critical issues we face as a party and as a country,” RNC chair Ronna McDaniel emphasized in a statement. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16971 
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