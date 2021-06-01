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BBC's Cover-Up: Employee (Lisa Shaw) Dies From AstraZeneca Blood Clots and They Don't Report It
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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264 views • June 01, 2021
Less then two weeks ago a long time BBC radio announcer passed away suddenly. She was a healthy, happy and fit Mother. She came down with severe headaches after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab. She was taken to hospital and was diagnosed with severe blood clotting. She passed away shortly after. As you will see in this video the BBC gave her a very nice send off - saying all the right things, but then they never mentioned her cause of death. Her family was upset that the BBC never mentioned that it was the AstraZeneca vaccine that caused her death, so three day's after her death was published by the BBC the Guardian announced that she indeed passed away from blood clots brought on by the AstraZeneca dose. Shame on the BBC for covering up for Big Pharma and their Killer vaccines. Editors Note: Due to the obvious negative publicity that this story caused the BBC announced five day's ago that the Coroner is looking into Lisa Shaw's death to see if it was indeed related to the vaccine.

Related links:

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tyne-57213609

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/may/27/bbc-presenter-lisa-shaw-died-of-blood-clot-after-astrazeneca-jab-family-says

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