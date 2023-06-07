GOD'S COVENANT WITH DAVID 2. SAMUEL 7:1-29

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 7:1-29. The Lord reminded David about all that he had done for David. He was the king of Israel only because the Lord had chosen him. David was the Lord’s servant. But the Lord promised that someone from David’s family would always be king. David’s family continued to rule two Israelite tribes for more than 400 years. The Lord’s promise in verse 16 referred to more than just human kings. It referred to Jesus Christ. He came from the family of King David (Luke 3:31). People called Jesus the ‘son of David’ (Matthew 21:9). And 1 Timothy 6:14-15 says that Jesus is ‘the king of all kings’. This shows that the Lord kept his promise to David.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
