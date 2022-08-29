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Human Rights Attorney on Covid-19 Vaccine
Bright345
Bright345
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98 views • August 29, 2022

I am a human right’s attorney. I am informed a meeting took place between Health Officer Dr. Crane Shaw and Alma Marharis, during which time they apparently tried to find a way to sidestep and entirely remove informed parental consent for the Covid-19 vaccine and also to turn Orange County school campuses into vaccination centres.

The Covid-19 vaccine is an experimental protocol authorized under the Emergency Use Act and as such you cannot mandate it for anyone. Nor can you sidestep informed consent.

There is a reason that children cannot smoke, drive, drink, have sex, vote, or die for this country, and it is because the law says they lack the capacity to understand those decisions. And that applies more than ever here. We will not morph our school campuses into vaccine centres for delivery of an experimental medical protocol that killed ever ferret in the last animal study. And then didn’t do the study. This time we are the study.

The last time humans launched a plan like this to conduct experimental protocols on vulnerable populations was under Josef Mengele’s direction. Josef Mengele was known as the Angle of Death. He was part of the SS and in 1943 he was assigned to Auschwitz where he saw the opportunity to conduct genetic research on human subjects. He conducted experiments on the most vulnerable, quote, “he focused primarily on children” with no regard for the health or safety of the victims.

You know what else is experimental research, it’s the J&J shot. Pull up the application for the J&J shot and you’ll see.

I come from a long line of Eastern Europeans groups that fled the persecution of the Red Terror Communists death squads of the early 1900s. And those that didn’t make it to America ended up facing the NAZI death squads in the holocaust.

The Third Reich did not end with experiments on children nor when those children died. The Third Reich ended in 1946 when we put those doctors on trial in Nuremberg and then put them to death. It ended up with the adoption of the Nuremberg Code, so that we would never repeat those sins of history again. And it states and I quote, “The voluntary consent is absolutely essential.”

Dr. Chow and Dr. Maharis, you are hereby put on notice. Last week you appear, to have knowingly hatched a plan to sidestep and or violate International, Federal, and California State law which permits and I quote, “The wilful failure to obtain informed consent by imprisonment for one year in the county jail, or a $50,000 fine, or both.

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consenthuman rightscovid vaccine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy