SAY BUHBYE TO CANADA'S TOP GAY HARMACIST!

He was doing great there for a while! Heart problems? I mean, the guy looked to be in shape, even for a turd burgling, flaming faggot!

Sources (thanks to rexrealm for this one!)

Interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRbCKkr6MCw

https://www.facebook.com/challengeperceptions/

https://www.medsexpert.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/PozTo/posts/it-is-with-great-sadness-to-announce-the-sudden-passing-of-dr-michael-fanous-fou/1232981335533501/

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1232981335533501&id=100064649383329

Music: Kajagoogoo - Too Shy

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

-----------------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report