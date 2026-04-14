BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SAY BUHBYE TO CANADA'S TOP GAY HARMACIST!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10206 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
216 views • Today

He was doing great there for a while! Heart problems? I mean, the guy looked to be in shape, even for a turd burgling, flaming faggot!

Sources (thanks to rexrealm for this one!)

Interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRbCKkr6MCw

https://www.facebook.com/challengeperceptions/

https://www.medsexpert.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/PozTo/posts/it-is-with-great-sadness-to-announce-the-sudden-passing-of-dr-michael-fanous-fou/1232981335533501/

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1232981335533501&id=100064649383329

Music: Kajagoogoo - Too Shy

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

-----------------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinecoviddied suddenly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From brain fog to palpitations: The six warning signs you&#8217;re taking too many vitamins

From brain fog to palpitations: The six warning signs you’re taking too many vitamins

Cassie B.
CDC under fire for withholding critical COVID vaccine data amid transparency concerns

CDC under fire for withholding critical COVID vaccine data amid transparency concerns

Patrick Lewis
Nutrition Experts Recommend 10 Foods to Support Weight Loss

Nutrition Experts Recommend 10 Foods to Support Weight Loss

Coco Somers
The golden key: How a pinch of black pepper unlocks turmeric&#8217;s ancient healing power

The golden key: How a pinch of black pepper unlocks turmeric’s ancient healing power

Ava Grace
Study Links Prolonged Sitting to Increased Dementia Risk, Physical Activity and Sleep Found Protective

Study Links Prolonged Sitting to Increased Dementia Risk, Physical Activity and Sleep Found Protective

Morgan S. Verity
The fiber powerhouse: Top fruits to boost your health naturally

The fiber powerhouse: Top fruits to boost your health naturally

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy